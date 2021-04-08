WINSTON — Sophomore Josh Ranger scored two goals and the Glide boys soccer team ended the winter/spring season with a 4-1 win over Douglas on Thursday at Winston Middle School.
Ranger converted in the first and 17th minutes. Kaleb Mello scored in the 73rd minute for the Wildcats (4-6) and a corner kick by Mello deflected off the back of a Douglas player into the net in the 59th minute. Pauline Ngigi made an assist on Ranger's second goal.
The Trojans (1-9-1) got a goal from Emma Freeman in the 30th minute.
Four seniors played their final matches: Mason Smith and Malachi Dunnavant for Glide and Freeman and Mya Skurk for Douglas. Both schools fielded coed teams this season.
"I think we came out pretty well, as far as what I expected for the season," Glide coach Tyrone Wing said.
