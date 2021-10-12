GLIDE — Kaleb Mello's goal 14 minutes into the second half turned out to be the game-winning score as the Glide boys soccer team defeated Gold Beach 3-2 on Monday in a nonleague game.
The Wildcats (1-2 overall) also got goals from Josh Ranger in the seventh minute and Kelden Ainslie in the 38th minute. The Panthers (2-3-1) scored in the 29th and 34th minutes.
Glide coach Tyrone Wing singled out defender Ty Davis for a strong game. The Wildcats are fielding a coed team this season.
