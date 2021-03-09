COQUILLE — The Coquille Red Devils handed the Glide Wildcats a 7-3 loss in a boys soccer game on Tuesday.
Sophomore Kaleb Mello scored two goals and freshman Hunter Mello added one goal and one assist for the Wildcats (0-2), who are fielding a coed team this season. Goalkeeper Malachi Dunnavant made 17 saves and Amberlee Jones had a strong defensive game, according to coach Tyrone Wing.
"I was happy with the effort," Wing said. "It was an improvement from our first game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.