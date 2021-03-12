GLIDE — The Glide boys soccer team earned its first win of the 2021 winter/spring season on Thursday with a 2-0 victory over South Umpqua.
Kaleb Mello and Kelden Ainslie each scored goals in the second half for the Wildcats (1-2), who are fielding a coed team this season. Ainslie and Arianna Hill shared the goalkeeping duties and combined for the shutout.
Glide coach Tyrone Wing singled out the play of freshman Hunter Mello. "It was exciting to be the first Glide (fall sports) team to get a win," Wing said.
The Lancers dropped 0-3 on the season.
