GLIDE — The Glide Wildcats notched their first league win of the 2021 fall soccer season on Thursday, defeating the Douglas Trojans 6-1 in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match.
The Wildcats (2-6-2, 1-3-2 SD4) got goals from Josh Ranger in the sixth minute, Edward Ottenheimer in the 34th and 66th minutes, Hunter Mello in the 77th minute, and Kaleb Mello in the 78th and 79th minutes.
Ahmed Bransi scored in the 42nd minute for the Trojans (0-8-2, 0-7-1) in their regular season finale. Douglas and Glide are both fielding coed teams this season.
Glide ends its season Friday with a home game against Umpqua Valley Christian.
