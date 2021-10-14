Glide and Umpqua Valley Christian weren't able to find the back of the net and settled for a 0-0 tie on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 soccer match at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field.
It marked the second straight scoreless draw for the Monarchs (3-0-2, 2-0-2 SD4). The Wildcats (1-2-2, 0-0-2) also tied for the second contest in a row.
UVC and Glide are both fielding coed teams this season.
"I feel great about it," Glide coach Tyrone Wing said. "It was a great fight, both teams were playing top-notch soccer."
Wing singled out defender Kaleb Mello and midfielder Pauline Ngigi for strong games.
UVC coach Michael Graham said his team wasn't able to capitalize on its scoring chances.
"We were disappointed with the outcome," Graham said. "At least it's not a loss. We had lots of opportunities, but didn't finish well. It was frustrating because we had the ball the entire game."
Graham praised the play of midfielder Joe Buechley and forward Daniel Withers.
Glide is scheduled to host South Umpqua Monday. The Monarchs meet the Lancers Tuesday at Fir Grove Field.
