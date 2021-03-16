GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg boys soccer team gave Grants Pass all it could handle, but came up short in a 1-0 loss on Saturday afternoon at Mel Ingram Field.
The Cavemen (2-2-1) scored in the 62nd minute.
"The match could've gone either way. I'm real proud of how we played," Roseburg coach Jim Giraudo said. "We had more opportunities (offensively) than they did, but didn't finish."
Giraudo singled out the play of striker Tyson Bustamante, defenders Logan Michael and Attreyu Pinard and wing Charles Anderson.
The Indians are scheduled to host Eagle Point Tuesday.
