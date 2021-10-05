Grants Pass used a goal early in the second half to beat Roseburg, 1-0, on Tuesday night in a Southwest Conference boys soccer game at rainy Finlay Field.
The Indians (4-4-1, 1-3-1 SWC) have dropped three straight.
Roseburg wasn't at full strength against the Cavemen (4-3-1, 3-2-0), as coach Ronnie Bustamante was missing some starters due to COVID-19.
"We're playing young and inexperienced players, and had players in new positions tonight," Bustamante said. "But I thought we played really well. We made a couple of mistakes, and they made us pay on one of them but that's how it goes."
Bustamante felt the entire back line had strong performances, mentioning Logan Michael, Jase Nielsen, Charles Anderson and Trevor Baird.
"We created some chances. We had 11 shots on goal and there were a couple of opportunities we couldn't finish," the coach said. "We had a free kick we couldn't capitalize on."
Roseburg returns to conference play Saturday, hosting first-place South Eugene at 1 p.m.
