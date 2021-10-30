BEAVERTON — The No. 31 Roseburg boys soccer team was no match for No. 2 Jesuit on Saturday.
The Crusaders eliminated the Indians, 6-0, from the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Roseburg ended its season with a 7-6-2 record. Jesuit (12-3-0) hosts the Tualatin-McKay winner in the second round Wednesday.
The Tribe loses eight seniors to graduation: Paviat Rai, Jase Nielsen, Tyson Bustamante, Bryson Trenkle, Jonathun Yun, Logan Michael, Charles Anderson and Ephraim Webber.
In other first-round playoff matches involving Southwest Conference teams: No. 5 Grant 2, No. 28 North Medford 0; No. 11 Sunset 3, No. 22 Grants Pass 1; and No. 6 West Linn 5, No. 27 South Medford 0.
