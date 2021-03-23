TRI CITY — Sophomore Kaleb Mello scored a hat trick, including two goals in the second half, and the Glide boys soccer team defeated South Umpqua 3-1 on Monday afternoon.
Mason Smith and Malachi Dunnavant had strong defensive games for the Wildcats (2-3), according to coach Tyrone Wing. Glide is fielding a coed team this season.
Benit Nzamwita scored for the Lancers (0-5-1). Coach Craig Stansfield said Zach Mahan turned in a strong performance.
