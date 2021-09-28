WINSTON — Juri Moros scored a hat trick, including the game-winner in the 89th minute, and South Umpqua edged Douglas 4-3 on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer match at Winston Middle School.
Two of Moros' goals came on penalty kicks. Cohen Elrod scored the other goal for the Lancers (3-1, 1-0 SD4). Coach August Harrison singled out the play of goalkeeper Hunter Myhre.
No statistics were provided by the Trojans (0-2, 0-1). South Umpqua and Douglas are both fielding coed teams this season.
S.U. is scheduled to host Umpqua Valley Christian Thursday. Douglas will play at UVC on Oct. 5.
