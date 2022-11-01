MILTON-FREEWATER — The seventh-seeded McLoughlin Pioneers racked up eight goals in the first 35 minutes of a first-round state Class 3A/2A/1A boys soccer victory over visiting Umpqua Valley Christian Tuesday afternoon.
The game was halted at halftime due to a mercy rule.
“That’s one of the best teams I’ve ever seen,” Monarchs coach Michael Graham said. “Honestly, we didn’t play that bad. It was just a different level of soccer.”
When the Oregon School Activities Association adjusted enrollment numbers during a reclassification announced over the summer, McLoughlin, with an Average Daily Membership of 290 students, was reclassified from Class 4A to Class 3A.
In Oregon, classes 3A, 2A and 1A are combined in both boys and girls soccer.
The ADM for Umpqua Valley Christian was 47.
Despite the large gap in potential enrollments, Graham said his Monarchs were simply outplayed.
“They just played so much faster than us,” Graham said. “It was just a different game.
“Our guys didn’t quit even when we were down 7-0. They were still communicating. (McLoughlin) was just a much better team.”
Angel Castillo scored four goals for McLoughlin.
For No. 10 Umpqua Valley Christian, the season ends with an 11-2-2 overall record, and the Monarchs will lose three seniors: defenders Joe Buechley and Levi Heard, as well as backup goalkeeper Brooks Potter.
McLoughlin (14-2) visits No. 2-seeded Catlin Gabel (13-3) in Portland Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
