DAYS CREEK — Milo Adventist handed South Umpqua an 8-0 loss on Thursday in a nonleague boys soccer game.
The Lancers dropped to 2-1 on the season.
S.U. coach August Harrison felt midfielder Katelyn McAvoy played a strong game before leaving the contest late in the first half with an injury.
"Milo was impressive, they have a good team," Harrison said. "We need more practice time."
South Umpqua, which is fielding a coed team this season, is scheduled to play at Douglas Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.