TRI CITY — The South Umpqua boys soccer team opened the 2021 fall season on Thursday with a 3-1 win over Gold Beach.
Juri Moros, an exchange student, scored a hat trick for the Lancers, who are fielding a coed team in soccer this season. Moros is also the kicker for the S.U. football team.
S.U. is scheduled to host Pacific Tuesday.
