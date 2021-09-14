BEND — The Roseburg boys soccer team wasn't able to recover from a three-goal deficit against Mountain View on Tuesday, losing the nonconference game 3-2.
The Indians (3-1) trailed 2-0 at halftime, and the Cougars (3-2) hiked the advantage to three with a goal in the second half before Roseburg rallied.
The Tribe got goals from Charles Anderson and Tyson Bustamante in a span of seven minutes to get within one. Tyson Bustamante assisted on Anderson's goal and Paviat Rai set up Tyson Bustamante.
But Mountain View held on down the stretch for the victory.
"This was a good learning tool," Roseburg coach Ronnie Bustamante said. "We came out flat and gave up two early goals, and gave up a third goal which was a great shot. Mountain View had a lot of good movement with the ball and won a lot of one-on-one physical challenges, and that's where I felt we lost the game."
Coach Bustamante singled out the play of Anderson, a senior, and sophomore Trevor Baird. Sophomores Mykah Mendoza and Tristian Villanueva shared the goalkeeping duties.
Roseburg opens Southwest Conference play on Sept. 21, traveling to Eugene to face Sheldon.
