MEDFORD — The Roseburg boys soccer team ended its winter/spring season on Thursday, dropping a 5-2 decision to North Medford in a Southern Oregon tournament game.
The Black Tornado (6-3-1) scored goals in the 20th, 41st and 55th minutes to take a 3-0 lead, but the Indians (2-9) battled back to get within one. James Dauterman converted on a free kick in the 60th minute and Tyson Bustamante scored off an assist from Moses Finlay in the 75th minute.
North Medford answered with goals in the 76th and 77th minutes to put the contest away.
"We put up a good fight," Roseburg coach Jim Giraudo said.
Jim Giraudo singled out defender Trevor Knox and midfielders Attreyu Pinard and Finlay for strong performances. Five seniors played their final game for the Tribe: Pinard, Chris Giraudo, Dauterman, Chahaya Hill and Rayce Bergeron.
"Considering the circumstances (with COVID-19), I was very pleased with their effort this season," coach Giraudo said. "They kept their heads up and kept improving."
