Roseburg's Guillermo Diego Alvarez rockets a shot into the bottom corner, scoring a goal during a Southwest Conference game against North Medford Tuesday night at Finlay Field. The Black Tornado won, 6-1.
With the stands half-packed, the Roseburg High School boys soccer team played its first game at Finlay Field for the 2023 season on Tuesday night. In this game, the Indians learned the meaning of North Medford’s mascot, the Black Tornado.
North Medford defeated Roseburg 6-1 in a Southwest Conference game, dropping Roseburg to 0-3-2 overall and 0-2 in conference.
“We let one goal in, and it affected us mentally. It took us a little while to gather ourselves, and North Medford did a really good job capitalizing on it,” Roseburg head coach Ronnie Bustamante said.
North Medford scored its first goal halfway through the first half, following up with their second one seven minutes later at the 26:56 mark in the half. The Indians scored their lone goal with four minutes left in the half to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The second half opened with hopeful Roseburg pushing for approximately 30 seconds before North Medford switched the tone and scored its third goal 53 seconds into the second half. The Tornado's momentum continued, with North Medford scoring three more goals in one minute and three seconds — a penalty kick that found the back of the net at the 45:24 mark, another goal off a kick 19 seconds later and a last goal at 46:21.
“We’ve got a lot to learn. There are a couple good things that we can continue to build on,” Bustamante said.
Roseburg is still seeking its first win, having lost to Ashland and South Medford last week and tying with Crater in the season opener on Aug. 30.
“We need to stay focused, and in the game mentally,” Bustamante said.
Both the Roseburg fans and the players were unhappy with the referee’s call with only 3 minutes left in the game. “One of our players caught a red card,” Bustamante said. The referee’s call was due to directing from the player.
Sophomore Guillermo Diego Alvarez scored the only goal for Roseburg in the first half.
Last year, the Indians struggled to a 1-10-2 overall record. They have a more experienced squad this season with 12 seniors.
“We have the talent to compete, just mentally need to stay there,” Bustamante said.
This will be their goal in the next game Saturday. The Indians host Willamette of Eugene in an SWC match at 1 p.m. at Finlay Field.
Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.
