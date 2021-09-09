PLEASANT HILL — The Sutherlin boys soccer team opened its 2021 fall season on Thursday with an 8-0 loss to Pleasant Hill in a nonleague game.
No other details were available.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host St. Mary's on Monday in a nonleague match.
