GLIDE — Pleasant Hill didn't let up on the Glide boys soccer team on Monday, winning 17-0 in a nonleague match.
Defender Ty Davis and center/forward Kaleb Mello played strong games for the Wildcats (0-2), according to coach Tyrone Wing. Glide is fielding a coed team this season.
Glide is scheduled to travel to Gold Beach Friday for a nonleague game.
