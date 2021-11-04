PORTLAND — The second-seeded Riverdale Mavericks proved to be too strong for the No. 15 South Umpqua Lancers on Wednesday, rolling to a 6-0 victory in the first round of the Class 3A/2A/1A boys soccer playoffs at Lewis & Clark College.
"They were really good — by far the best team we've seen this season," S.U. coach August Harrison said.
The Lancers, who won the Special District 4 title, ended their season with an 8-5-0 record. South Umpqua, which fielded a coed team this season, loses four seniors: Antonio Bitonti, Juri Moros, Josie Maddux and Corbyn Jones.
"I couldn't be more proud of the team for their effort this year," Harrison said.
Riverdale (9-1-0) will meet No. 7 Dayton, a 7-1 winner over No. 10 Rogue Valley Adventist, on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.