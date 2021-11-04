BOARDMAN — The Sutherlin boys soccer team ran into a powerful Riverside squad on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 3A/2A/1A playoffs.
The third-seeded Pirates dominated the No. 14 Bulldogs, posting an 8-0 victory.
"Riverside is the best team I've ever seen while coaching," Sutherlin assistant coach Rick Murphy said. "They play well together and really have no weaknesses anywhere on the field. I was proud of the way our boys fought; I thought Logan Fultz did everything he could in the (goalkeeper) box."
Sutherlin ended the season with a 6-5-2 record. The Bulldogs will lose five seniors: Andrick Cardenas-Gil, Ethan Yarbrough, Trevor Cross, Oston Connors and Caelum Hall.
Riverside (14-1-0) will host No. 6 Pleasant Hill, a 4-0 winner over No. 11 Western Christian/Amity, on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
