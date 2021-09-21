It wasn't a complete game for the Roseburg High School boys soccer team on Tuesday night, but certainly a positive start to the Southwest Conference season.
The Indians pulled away from Sheldon with three goals in the second half and defeated the Irish 4-1 at Finlay Field.
Roseburg, under first-year head coach Ronnie Bustamante, improved to 4-1 on the season.
"We played OK. The first half we looked really good, and were able to maintain possession and create some opportunities," Bustamante said. "We came out flat in the second half. Sheldon did a better job of controlling the ball.
"But we did a good job of staying composed and figuring out the problem. The last 15-20 minutes we started to gather ourselves and let loose and finished well."
The Tribe led 1-0 at halftime. Charles Anderson scored off an assist from Angel Flores.
The Irish (1-4 overall) evened the score with a goal early in the second half, but Roseburg took the lead for good when freshman Alex Villanueva found the back of the net off a pass from Flores, who assisted in all four of the Tribe's goals.
Tyson Bustamante scored the last two goals for the Indians.
"We have a very cohesive team and that makes a big difference," Ronnie Bustamante said. "Charles Anderson had a phenomenal game and carried the team tonight."
Coach Bustamante praised defender Trevor Baird for a strong performance.
Roseburg is scheduled to play at North Medford at 4 p.m. Friday and travels to South Medford Tuesday.
