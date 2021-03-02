ASHLAND — The Roseburg High School boys soccer team opened its 2021 winter/spring season on Tuesday night with a 2-0 loss to Ashland.
The Grizzlies, a talented Class 5A club that advanced to the state semifinals in 2019, scored goals in the 43rd and 68th minutes following a scoreless first half.
"It took us probably 25-30 minutes to shake the rust off, and adapt to the very fast speed of play Ashland is known for," Roseburg coach Jim Giraudo said. "Once we shook the rust off, we found our speed and physicality and hung with them."
Coach Giraudo was pleased with the play of the Roseburg defense.
"(Goalkeeper) Chris Giraudo made some excellent saves and Rayce Bergeron and Attreyu Pinard played really well. They controlled the back line," Jim Giraudo said.
The Indians missed out on a golden opportunity to score in the 60th minute when Tyson Bustamante's shot hit the bottom of the crossbar.
Roseburg will host Crater on Friday night at Finlay Field.
