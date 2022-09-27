EUGENE — The Roseburg boys soccer team rallied from a 2-0 deficit, scoring three straight goals to defeat Sheldon 3-2 in a Southwest Conference match on Tuesday night.
Junior Heath King scored on a breakaway with less than two minutes remaining to give the Indians (1-5-1, 1-5-0 SWC) their first win of the season.
Roseburg, which fell behind 2-0 in the opening 10 minutes, also got goals from junior Moses Finlay in the 38th minute and sophomore Alex Villanueva in the 60th minute.
"It was a good team win," Roseburg coach Ronnie Bustamante said. "We did a better job at staying composed on the ball, we utilized our space better and created more chances on the goal. Everyone on the team contributed minutes toward the win. We spoke about effort and perseverance, and I felt like tonight was a turning point for this team."
Sheldon (0-6-2, 0-5-1) remained winless on the season.
The Indians have been hit hard by injuries this fall.
"We've lost two players (Angel Flores and Jordan Boozer) for the season with injuries," Bustamante said. "Tonight we had a couple of JV freshmen (Trey Brown III and Remy Huerta) step up and another freshman (Cole Chytka) has played well the last three games. I'm proud of the team's resilience from week to week."
Roseburg will begin the second half of SWC play on Oct. 4, traveling to South Medford.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.