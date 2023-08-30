Roseburg boys settle for 2-2 draw with Crater in soccer opener TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CENTRAL POINT — The Roseburg High School boys soccer team opened its season with a 2-2 draw with Crater in a nonconference match on Wednesday night.The Indians led 2-0 at halftime, but weren't able to hold on.Roseburg got goals from junior Alex Villanueva and freshman Aaron Familio. Roseburg coach Ronnie Bustamante singled out wing Trevor Baird and centerback Jacob Smith for strong performances."We did a lot of good things," Bustamante said. "Offensively we were fairly aggressive. We got a little fatigued at the end."The coach likes the potential of his team. Roseburg finished 1-10-2 overall last season."We have a lot more experience (with 12 seniors) and more depth," Bustamante said.Roseburg is scheduled to open Southwest Conference play Tuesday at South Medford. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Fire update: Tyee Ridge Complex grows to nearly 3,000 acres Level 3 "Go" and Level 2 "BE SET" orders issued for Hubbard Creek Road residents Tyee Ridge Complex update: Fire grows to nearly 5,000 acres Protesters gather outside Winchester Dam during ongoing repairs Cougar Creek, Rattlesake Ridge fires force evacuations as Red Cross opens shelter Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Cleveland Team Stax Detroit Team Stax Baltimore Team Stax Texas Team Stax Cincinnati Team Stax
