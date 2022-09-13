Roseburg boys unable to capitalize on pressure, fall to North Medford, 2-0 DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Sep 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MEDFORD — The Roseburg Indians gave themselves some opportunities to score, but couldn't quite come through in a 2-0 Southwest Conference boys soccer loss at North Medford Tuesday."We had quite a few chances, but couldn't take advantage," Roseburg coach Ron Bustamante said. "We had trouble finishing opportunities. That will come with experience."Roseburg goalkeeper Alex Villanueva made eight saves in the loss.The Indians (0-2-1, 0-2 SWC) visit Willamette for a conference match at 1 p.m. Saturday. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Indians Opportunity Sport Alex Villanueva Ron Bustamante Save Boys Willamette Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular MOD Pizza to open Roseburg location Tuesday, special events this weekend Dennis Schofield Pacific Power monitoring safety shutoffs; Twelvemile Creek Fire reaches 70 acres Roseburg Forest Products dedicates $50 million to impact of Mill Fire, investigating source A variety of features on display during the Umpqua Valley Showcase of Homes TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Douglas boys lose 8-0 to Coquille/Myrtle Point South Umpqua boys beat Pacific/Bandon 8-3 for first win of season Powers downs Camas Valley in four sets Oakland sweeps past Reedsport in Valley Coast Conference opener Gold Beach blanks Sutherlin boys, 2-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.