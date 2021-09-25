MEDFORD — Roseburg and North Medford played to a 0-0 tie on Friday in a Southwest Conference boys soccer match.
The Indians are 4-1-1 overall and 1-0-1 in conference.
Sophomore goalkeeper Mykah Mendoza turned in a solid performance for the Tribe, according to coach Ronnie Bustamante.
"It was a back and forth game ... a hard, physical game," Bustamante said. "We definitely had our chances. The heat (was a factor). We had a couple of injuries, but overall we played well."
Roseburg is scheduled visit South Medford Tuesday.
