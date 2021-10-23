GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg High School boys soccer team closed out the regular season on Saturday afternoon with a big win, shutting out Grants Pass 1-0 in a Southwest Conference match at Mel Ingram Field.
The Indians (7-5-2, 4-4-2 SWC) finished fourth in the conference standings, but still could advance to the Class 6A playoffs based on their power ranking. Roseburg was No. 30 late Saturday night.
