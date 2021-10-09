Roseburg dropped a 2-0 decision to conference-leading South Eugene on Saturday in a Southwest Conference boys soccer match at Finlay Field.
It was the fourth straight loss for the Indians (4-5-1, 1-4-1 SWC). No details from the match were available.
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to Eugene Tuesday to play Sheldon.
