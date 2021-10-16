Freshman Alex Villanueva scored a pair of goals and Roseburg held on for a 3-2 victory over North Medford in a Southwest Conference boys soccer match on Friday night at Finlay Field.
Tyson Bustamante also scored for the Indians (6-5-1, 3-4-1 SWC) and assisted on both of Villanueva's goals. Angel Flores assisted on Tyson Bustamante's goal in the second half.
Sophomore goalkeeper Mykah Mendoza made five saves for Roseburg. Colson Rumrey had two second half goals for the Black Tornado (4-5-2, 2-3-2).
"It's a good win for us," Roseburg coach Ronnie Bustamante said. "This was a good test of resiliency for our team. We've been faced with some challenges for the past two weeks with missing personnel, and it's nice to have the whole team playing together again."
The Indians are scheduled to host South Medford Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.