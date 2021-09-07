The Roseburg High School boys soccer team continued its successful start in the early stages of the 2021 fall season on Tuesday.
The Indians had five different players score goals in a 5-3 nonleague victory over Thurston in Springfield, improving Roseburg to 3-0 on the season.
Roseburg, under first-year coach Ronnie Bustamante, has already surpassed its season win total from each of the past two seasons. The Tribe has outscored its opponents 14-5.
"Before we started, we had all the boys sit down and set a program goal and what we wanted to accomplish," coach Bustamante said. "The kids are out to change the way people see Roseburg soccer and they're working really hard to change that perspective.
"Their ability to find a way to win is huge. I'm happy, but again we can be a lot better."
The Indians got goals from Angel Flores, Tyson Bustamante, Ephraim Webber, Mykah Mendoza and Bryson Trenkle against the Class 5A Colts.
Jase Nielsen made two assists, while Tyson Bustamante, Webber and Heath King each had one, according to Ronnie Bustamante.
"(Sophomore defender) Trevor Baird and (midfielder) Tyson Bustamante were the two players who stood out in this game," coach Bustamante said. "They stopped a lot of attacks, and were able to get control of the ball with counter attacks and possession."
Mendoza and Tristian Villanueva shared the goalkeeping duties.
"I think this team has a better understanding of what we're trying to accomplish," coach Bustamante said. "They're able to put themselves in better positions to score. Everybody is on the same page when it comes to attack.
"Our style is a lot of passing. The ball consistently moves, and we focus on letting the ball do the work instead of dribbling. It's a high-paced game and it's working out."
The Indians have eight seniors on their roster — Paviat Rai, Nielsen, Tyson Bustamante, Trenkle, Jonathan Yun, Logan Michael, Charles Anderson and Webber. Tyson Bustamante was a first-team all-league selection last season.
Roseburg is scheduled to play Mountain View next Tuesday in Bend. The Indians open Southwest Conference play on Sept. 17 at South Eugene.
