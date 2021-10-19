South Medford and Roseburg played to a 1-1 tie in a Southwest Conference boys soccer match on Tuesday night at Finlay Field.
Ephraim Webber scored off a pass from Angel Flores in the 41st minute for the Indians (6-5-2, 3-4-2 SWC). The Panthers (7-4-1, 4-3-1) tied up the contest on a goal by Eloy Saucedo in the 49th minute.
"We really wanted to win to secure a (Class 6A) playoff spot," Roseburg coach Ronnie Bustamante said. "We'll take the draw, it's better than a loss. Overall it was a great match and a hard-fought battle. We had quite a few opportunities, but didn't finish our chances."
Roseburg currently sits in fourth place in the conference standings behind South Eugene (10-2, 7-1), Grants Pass (6-4-2, 5-3-1) and South Medford with one game remaining in the regular season. The top three teams receive automatic playoff berths.
The Tribe, which can advance to the playoffs through its power ranking, will visit Grants Pass Saturday.
