The 31st-seeded Roseburg High boys soccer team received an at-large berth for the Class 6A playoffs and will travel to Beaverton to play No. 2 Jesuit (11-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Crusaders won the Metro League regular season title, while the Indians (7-5-2) finished fourth in the Southwest Conference. Jesuit was also ranked No. 2 in the final OSAA 6A coaches poll.
The Roseburg-Jesuit winner will take on the winner between No. 18 Tualatin (8-5-1) and No. 15 McKay (8-3-3) in the second round Wednesday.
