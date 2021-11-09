Senior Tyson Bustamante and junior Angel Flores of Roseburg were selected to the Southwest Conference boys soccer all-league first team in voting by the coaches.
Sophomore goalkeeper Mykah Mendoza of Roseburg received honorable mention. The Indians finished 7-6-2 overall, qualifying for the Class 6A playoffs.
Senior Whit Schatz of SWC champion South Eugene was selected the Player of the Year and sophomore Tate Glock of S.E. was Goalie of the Year. Claudio Villa of South Medford was named Coach of the Year.
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE
BOYS SOCCER ALL-LEAGUE
Player of the Year — Whit Schatz, sr., South Eugene.
Goalie of the Year — Tate Glock, soph., South Eugene.
Coach of the Year — Claudio Villa, South Medford.
First Team
Whit Schatz, sr., South Eugene; Cade Brandes, jr., Grants Pass; Tyson Bustamante, sr., Roseburg; Griffin Rea, sr., South Eugene; Eloy Saucedo, soph., South Medford; Owen Whitney, sr., South Eugene; Angel Flores, jr., Roseburg; Mario Torres, sr., Grants Pass; Zac Walker, jr., South Eugene; Ulysses Gomez, sr., North Medford; Anders Davidson, jr., South Eugene; William Gillock, sr., North Medford. Goalie — Tate Glock, soph., South Eugene.
Second Team
Alex Rodriguez, jr., South Medford; Elijah Malama, jr., South Eugene; Felix Valensuela, soph., South Medford; Dom Graziano, sr., Sheldon; Parker Pastrell, sr., Grants Pass; Jamison Gaines, sr., Sheldon; Tetsuzo Hokari, sr., South Eugene; Cash Cota, soph., South Medford; Charlie Lacey, jr., South Eugene. Goalie — Jacob Moss, sr., Grants Pass.
Honorable Mention
Goalies — Mykah Mendoza, soph., Roseburg; Kai Hundt, jr., Sheldon.
