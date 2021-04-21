Roseburg junior midfielder/forward Tyson Bustamante was selected to the Southern Oregon Conference Regional boys soccer all-league first team for the 2021 winter/spring season.
Roseburg senior defender Rayce Bergeron made the second team. Ashland senior Carson Pindell was named the Player of the Year and South Medford senior Jude Pannell was voted Goalkeeper of the Year.
SOC Regional
Boys Soccer All-League
Player of the Year — Carson Pindell, sr., Ashland.
Goalkeeper of the Year — Jude Pannell, sr., South Medford.
Coach of the Year — Abdiaziz Guled, Ashland.
First Team
Mathew Angel, jr., Eagle Point; Peyton Terry, sr., South Medford; Braden Byrd, sr., North Medford; Robert Valencia, sr., North Medford; Michael Holden, sr., Ashland; Kai Larson, sr., Ashland; Tyson Bustamante, jr., Roseburg; Xavier Hanes, sr., Grants Pass; Davidson Graham, jr., Ashland; Sam Edwards, jr., South Medford; Abe Hull, sr., Crater.
Second Team
Elvis Cisneros, sr., Eagle Point; Kyle Denn, fr., South Medford; Gustavo Lara, sr., North Medford; Zach Olson, sr., Grants Pass; Eloy Saucedo, fr., South Medford; Felix Valenzuela, fr., South Medford; Jude Pannell, sr., South Medford; Cade Brandes, soph., Grants Pass; Julian Lull, sr., Ashland; Rayce Bergeron, sr., Roseburg; Spencer Higginson, sr., Crater.
