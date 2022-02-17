Tyson Bustamante is ready for the next phase of his athletic career.
The Roseburg High School senior recently signed to play for the Western Oregon University men's soccer team.
The Wolves, an NCAA Division II school in Monmouth, are a start-up program and will begin play in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in the fall of 2022. Stan Rodrigues is WOU's head coach.
"It's a big relief," Bustamante said of making his college decision. "In the late summer and early fall I was stressing out about it, so it's a big weight off my shoulders. I got a lucky opportunity with Western Oregon and took advantage of it."
Bustamante, a 5-foot-11, 165-pounder, is looking forward to being a member of WOU's first men's soccer team.
"I'm glad to be able to get an opportunity to play in college," he said. "(WOU) isn't a big university, it's nice and small which I like. It'll give me more time to have more relationships with my professors. I met the coach (Rodrigues) and liked him. He reminded me of my father (Ronnie)."
Bustamante, a center-midfielder, played two varsity seasons at RHS for Jim Giraudo and his father was his coach during his senior year last fall. Bustamante was a two-time first-team all-conference selection for the Indians.
Roseburg finished 7-6-2 overall during the 2021 fall season, qualifying for the Class 6A playoffs. Bustamante was one of eight seniors on the team.
"I liked coach Giraudo. He was a big part with helping me as a player," Bustamante said. "It was fun playing for my dad. He coached me in club (soccer) when I was younger and it was cool to have him coach my final high school season. He brought us boys together through team building exercises."
Bustamante has been playing club soccer with the Oregon Valley Futbol Alliance in Albany since the high school season ended in October.
Bustamante, who turns 18 on March 5, is leaning toward majoring in biology at WOU. He's looking at a career in the medical field.
