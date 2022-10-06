Saylor's hat trick ignites Umpqua Valley Christian to 7-0 shutout of Glide DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Author email Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GLIDE — There a new goals leader for the Umpqua Valley Christian boys soccer team.Lucas Saylor scored three goals, giving him 12 on the season, as the Monarchs beat host Glide 7-0 in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match Tuesday.Saylor's total is one better than Daniel Withers, whose goal in the win gave him 11 on the season. Freshman Alex Howard also added a goal to his season total of nine.In a match which allowed the Monarchs to get plenty of players opportunities, defenders Joe Buechley and Levi Heard also found the net. Saylor, Withers and Devin Gilliam were credited with assists.UVC has outscored opponents 51-2 through nine matches with an 8-1 record, remains in a first-place tie with Coquille/Myrtle Point. The Monarchs visit South Umpqua Tuesday.Glide (0-9 SD4) has just one goal on the season. The Wildcats, who are fielding a coed team, are home against Gold Beach Tuesday. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Ghosts of Roseburg brought to life during new tour Roseburg man cited after falling asleep atop canvas tent William (Bill) Leenders Death Notices for October 2, 2022 Young hunter tags record blacktail buck TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The Oregon Judicial Department EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FAMILY OFFICE ACCOUNTANT Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Oakland gets win at Waldport in three sets in Valley Coast match Four Days Creek runners post personal bests at meet in Stayton No. 3 Sutherlin girls cruise to 5-0 victory over Cascade Christian Days Creek downs Glendale in three in Skyline volleyball Umpqua Valley Christian sweeps Pacific in Skyline League match
