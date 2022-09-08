Siuslaw/Mapleton shuts out Sutherlin boys, 3-0 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin boys soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to Siuslaw/Mapleton in a nonleague match on Thursday.Landon Curley, Jake Roberts and Derrick Vanduch scored goals for the Vikings (3-0-1 overall). Sutherlin outshot the Bulldogs, 16-1.Senior goalie Logan Fultz made 13 saves for Sutherlin (1-1, 1-0 SD4). Landin Evans and Jake Narkiewicz had strong games on the defensive line, according to assistant coach Rick Murphy.The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Gold Beach Tuesday in a league contest. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mapleton Siuslaw Sport Soccer Team Logan Fultz Bulldog Derrick Vanduch Decision Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sold: Dogwood Motel to soon change ownership Fire near Roseburg Forest Products facility in northern California growing steadily Oregon Life Homes takes over first in sales Honoring the lives of three people who died in car crash in Myrtle Creek Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Glendale outlasts Camas Valley in five sets in league opener Umpqua Valley Christian tops Riddle in Skyline opener Xperi Announces Expansion of Vewd OpX for TV Operators NuScale Power, Habboush Group et ENTRA1 forment une alliance stratégique Siuslaw/Mapleton shuts out Sutherlin boys, 3-0
