MEDFORD — The Roseburg boys soccer team dropped a 4-1 decision to South Medford on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers improved to 5-2-2 on the season, while the Indians fell to 2-7.
Jude Pannell, Eloy Saucedo, Camilo Rios and Kyle Denn scored goals for S.M. Freshman Moses Finlay converted for the Tribe in the 65th minute.
