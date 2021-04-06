MEDFORD — Roseburg gave South Medford all it could handle before dropping a 2-1 decision in a Southern Oregon boys soccer tournament game on Tuesday night at Spiegelberg Stadium.
Following a 0-0 tie at halftime, the Panthers (6-2-2) scored goals in the 75th and 76th minutes. The Indians (2-8) converted in the 79th minute when freshman Moses Finlay scored off an assist from James Dauterman.
"Probably our best game of the year," Roseburg coach Jim Giraudo said. "It was pretty much a chess match, both teams stuck to their game plans. It was a real team effort."
South Medford beat the Indians 6-0 and 4-1 earlier this season.
Roseburg goalkeeper Chris Giraudo made three big saves, according to the coach. Jim Giraudo felt defenders Logan Michael, Rayce Bergerson and Chahaya Hill and midfielder Attreyu Pinard were among those who had solid performances for the Tribe.
Roseburg will meet Crater or North Medford on Thursday.
