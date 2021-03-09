Simply put, it just wasn't Roseburg's night.
The short-handed Indians, minus four starters, were no match for the South Medford Panthers, falling 6-0 in boys soccer on Tuesday before no fans at Finlay Field.
Roseburg (1-2) only had 12 players available — two were out due to injuries and the other two because of COVID-19 quarantine protocol. South Medford (1-1-1) made the Tribe pay, scoring four goals in the second half to pull away.
Felix Valenzuela, Peyton Terry and Ricky Esparza each scored two goals for the Panthers.
"We came into the game with only one sub. We stuck with them for most of the game, and they had a few periods where their fresh legs gave them a little bit of an advantage," Roseburg coach Jim Giraudo said. "The game was actually, if you look at the play, a bit closer than the score would indicate.
"(South Medford) just kept pressuring us and they're a very technical team. They were pressuring us in the right places and at the right time. When you combine that with having enough subs so you can keep fresh legs in there, it does give them an advantage."
The Indians only had one good shot on goal. Angel Flores had a breakaway opportunity in the 15th minute, but couldn't convert.
Goalkeepers Jude Pannell and Camilo Rios combined for the shutout for the Panthers.
"South had a lot more possession than we did," Roseburg junior defender Logan Michael said. "Our midfield could've been a lot stronger, theirs clearly had more communication. That was where we struggled mostly, communication in our midfield."
Valenzuela opened the scoring in the 16th minute, kicking the ball through the hands of Roseburg goalkeeper Chris Giraudo.
Terry gave South a 2-0 advantage, heading in a pass in the 36th minute.
Fatigue hit the Indians during the second half.
Terry rebounded a miss by Esparza that deflected off Chris Giraudo and put it in the back of the net in the 54th minute for a three-goal lead. Esparza scored in the 66th and 67th minutes, his second goal coming on a rebound shot that bounced off Chris Giraudo.
"You could tell (there was fatigue)," Jim Giraudo said. "Especially when South Medford was sending their runners through and we having a hard time keeping up with them."
"It was a big thing, only having one sub," Michael said. "Halfway through I was feeling it a little more than at the start."
The Indians are scheduled to play at Grants Pass Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.