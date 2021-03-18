TRI CITY — The South Umpqua and Douglas boys soccer teams each scored goals in the second half and settled for a 1-1 tie on Thursday.
Benit Nzamwita scored to give the Lancers (0-4-1) the lead, but Zoey Smalley later found the back of the net for the Trojans (0-2-1).
"It was a good, competitive match," S.U. coach Craig Stansfield said. "We had plenty of opportunities, but couldn't convert them."
Stansfield singled out the play of defenders Connor Cooksey and Hayden Shepherd and midfielder Elliot Shurtz.
Stansfield was impressed with the play of Douglas goalkeeper Adrianna Sapp, who finished with "a ton of saves." The Trojans are fielding a coed team this season.
"We played good. It was the best game we've played so far," Sapp said. "Our defense was really good and we didn't give up."
South Umpqua is scheduled to host Glide on Monday. Douglas meets the Wildcats Saturday at Winston Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.