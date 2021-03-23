TRI CITY — The South Umpqua boys soccer team dropped an 8-1 decision to Coquille/Myrtle Point on Tuesday.
Benit Nzamwita scored the lone goal for the Lancers (0-6-1), who played with nine players in the match while the Red Devils went with 11.
"I thought we played fantastic, considering our situation," S.U. coach Craig Stansfield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.