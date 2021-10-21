TRI CITY — The South Umpqua boys soccer team posted an important late season win on Thursday, defeating Sutherlin 4-1 in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
Juri Moros scored a hat trick on senior day for the Lancers (7-3-0, 5-2-0 SD4), who led 3-0 at halftime.
Cohen Elrod had the other goal and was assisted by Moros.
“It’s a big one,” South Umpqua coach August Harrison said. “Our offense played amazing and our goalie (freshman Hunter Myhre) had an unbelievable game.”
The Bulldogs (4-4-1, 3-1-1) whipped South Umpqua 5-0 earlier this month in Sutherlin.
S.U. recognized four seniors: Antonio Bitonti, Moros, Josie Maddux and Corbyn Jones. The Lancers are fielding a coed team this season.
The Lancers are scheduled to host Glide, while Douglas is at Sutherlin Tuesday.
