GLIDE — South Umpqua scored five goals in the second half, including three in a five-minute span, and rallied past Glide 6-5 on Monday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer match.
Juri Moros and Baylei Donahoe each scored a pair of goals for the Lancers (5-3-0, 3-2-0 SD4). Dakoda Shadbolt and Cohen Elrod each had one.
Kaleb Mello scored a hat trick for the Wildcats (1-3-2, 0-1-2). Hunter Mello and Josh Ranger also had goals.
Glide led 2-1 at halftime.
Both schools are fielding coed teams this season.
