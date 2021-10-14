TRI CITY — Juri Moros scored a hat trick and the South Umpqua boys soccer team handed Douglas a 4-0 loss on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match.
Dakoda Shadbolt also scored a goal for the Lancers (4-3-0, 2-2-0 SD4). Freshman goalkeeper Hunter Myhre posted the shutout.
"This was one of our best games so far," S.U. coach August Harrison said.
The Trojans (0-5-1, 0-4-1) and Lancers are both fielding coed teams this season.
