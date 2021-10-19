The South Umpqua boys soccer team came through with a big win on the road Tuesday, knocking off Umpqua Valley Christian 2-0 in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field.
Juri Moros scored in the first half and Dakoda Shadbolt converted in the second half for the Lancers (6-3-0, 4-2-0 SD4), who avenged a 5-0 loss to UVC earlier this season in Tri City. Freshman goalkeeper Hunter Myhre posted the shutout.
S.U. coach August Harrison praised the play of Shadbolt, a midfielder, and defender Antonio Bitonti.
"Our intensity (was key)," Harrison said. "We were in it from the first second and played hard."
It was the first league loss for the Monarchs (3-1-2, 2-1-2). Both schools are fielding coed teams this season.
South Umpqua is scheduled to host Sutherlin, while UVC plays at Douglas Thursday.
