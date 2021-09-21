TRI CITY — Five players scored goals for South Umpqua in its 8-3 win over Pacific on Tuesday in a nonleague boys soccer match.
Emori Pauli scored a hat trick for the Lancers, who improved to 2-0 under new coach August Harrison. Juri Moros had two goals, and Conner Cooksey, Josie Maddux and Cohen Elrod added one apiece.
Harrison singled out the performances of left back Draxton Deardorff and goalkeeper Hunter Myhre.
S.U., which is fielding a coed team this season, is scheduled to play at Milo Adventist on Thursday.
