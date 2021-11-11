211022-spt-sutherlinsubsoccer-06 (copy)

South Umpqua’s Juri Moros, left, who led the Lancers to the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 East title, was picked the league MVP.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review file photo

South Umpqua senior Juri Moros, an exchange student from Germany who led the Lancers to the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 East Division title, was selected the league's Most Valuable Player in voting by the coaches.

Umpqua Valley Christian senior Josh Luther was named the Goalkeeper of the Year and August Harrison of S.U. was Coach of the Year.

Other first-team picks included seniors Andrick Cardenas-Gil, Ethan Yarbrough and Oston Connors of Sutherlin, seniors Nathan York and Levi Heard and sophomore Daniel Withers of UVC, sophomore Hunter Mello of Glide, junior Russell Lounsbury of Douglas and freshman Cohen Elrod of S.U.

SPECIAL DISTRICT 4 EAST

BOYS SOCCER ALL-LEAGUE

MVP — Juri Moros, sr., South Umpqua.

Goalkeeper of the Year — Josh Luther, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian.

Coach of the Year — August Harrison, South Umpqua.

First Team

Juri Moses, sr., South Umpqua; Andrick Cardenas-Gil, sr., Sutherlin; Nathan York, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Hunter Mello, soph., Glide; Russell Lounsbury, jr., Douglas; Daniel Withers, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian; Ethan Yarbrough, sr., Sutherlin; Levi Heard, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Oston Connors, sr., Sutherlin; Cohen Elrod, fr., South Umpqua.

Honorable Mention

Lucas Saylor, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian; Josh Ranger, jr., Glide; Ty Davis, soph., Glide; Austyn Jones, sr., Douglas; Antonio Bitonti, sr., South Umpqua; Emori Pauli, soph., South Umpqua; Conner Cooksey, soph., South Umpqua; Josie Maddux, sr., South Umpqua.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

