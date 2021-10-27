SUTHERLIN — Senior Andrick Cardenas-Gil scored a pair of goals on senior night as the Sutherlin boys soccer team defeated Douglas 3-0 Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match.
Gil scored off a pass from freshman Markis Boehm in the seventh minute and finished off the scoring in the 46th minute off an assist from senior Skyler Pedersen.
Senior Oston Connors converted in the 35th minute for the Bulldogs (5-4-1, 4-1-1 SD4). Junior goalkeeper Logan Fultz posted the shutout.
“We have kids who are banged up and are trying to play through their injuries, and had a lot of kids playing in different positions,” Sutherlin assistant coach Rick Murphy said. “Oston Connors was a beast tonight. He was taking control of our back line and running (Douglas junior Russell) Lounsbury down and at the same time coming out of the back and working his way up into our attack.”
Murphy singled out the efforts of Travis Ragon, Trevor Cross, Hunter Elam and Brayden Shaver. Ragon and Shaver are freshmen.
The Trojans (0-7-2, 0-6-1), who are fielding a coed team, remained winless on the season.
Sutherlin faces Umpqua Valley Christian (4-1-2, 3-1-2) at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Roseburg’s Fir Grove Field. Douglas visits Glide Thursday.
South Umpqua 5, Glide 4
TRI CITY — Juri Moros scored the deciding goal with 45 seconds left, giving the Lancers a come-from-behind Special District 4 win over the Wildcats Tuesday.
South Umpqua (8-3, 6-2 SD4) overcame a 4-1 halftime deficit and won the North Division.
Moros scored four goals in the contest, also converting in the 47th, 52nd and 66th minutes. Emeri Pauli scored for S.U. in the 28th minute. Jesse Moore contributed two assists.
Freshman Edward Ottenheimer scored in the 20th and 39th minutes, and Hunter Mello scored in the 25th and 38th minutes for Glide (1-6-2, 0-3-2 SD4).
“We came out sluggish in the first half and Glide wanted it more,” South Umpqua coach August Harrison said. “Our kids worked their butts off in the second half and we came away with a big win. That’s amazing (to finish first), I’m proud of the kids.”
The Lancers have won five straight and advance to the 3A/2A/1A state playoffs, which begin on Nov. 3.
“The improvement of the team has been staggering,” Harrison said.
Glide let another lead against S.U. slip away. Both squads are fielding coed teams this season.
“It was a letdown,” Glide coach Tyrone Wing said. “South Umpqua has a good team, but we fell apart in the second half.”
The Lancers play a nonleague game at Gold Beach Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.